Air Conditioner stolen from church

A non-denominational Lake Charles church has their outside air conditioner stolen while members were inside during a Wednesday night worship.

Shardia Lister, Bruce Garner and Karen Collins talked to KPLC about their disappointment in whomever would do such a thing and much less to a place of worship.

Even with the sweltering temperatures indoors, service went off without a hitch today - complete with fans.

However, all would like to be able to attend service and studies without heat exhaustion but need the community's help.

If you would like to make a donation, the church is asking that you please follow the information below.

Make Checks out to: Impartation Revival Center

Mailing address: 1500 10th Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Phone number: 337-405-9452

The church was started just about two years ago by Sr. Pastor Quintin Armstead and wife Monique Armstead. (Link to their website in LINKS section)