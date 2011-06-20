Juneteenth History in SWLA

Juneteenth is a celebration first started in Texas. We visited 319 Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles and met up with some pioneers, jazz music, food and lots and lots of history.

Here is a quick snapshot of how Juneteenth came about:

September 22, 1862

President Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation

January 1, 1863

Emancipation Proclamation takes effect

April 1865

Civil War ends

June 19, 1865

Major General Gordon Granger, representing the United States Government, landed at Galveston Texas and issued a general order from the President of the United States that declared that all slaves were free

December 6, 1865

13th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States Ratified-"Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction"

Video is attached. Stay tuned for another more in-depth SWLA video to follow.