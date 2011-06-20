"You Have A Voice": Child sex abuse support/advocacy group - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

"You Have A Voice": Child sex abuse support/advocacy group

David Fusilier never thought he would be an outspoken advocate leading the fight against child sex abuse. But the father of two says when he learned one of his children was a victim he had to do something.

"Never in your wildest dreams as a parent do you believe you will ever have to go through something like this. Your whole objective and goal as a parent is to protect your children and keep them safe," said Fusilier.

Fusileir admits in the months after finding out he and his wife were paralyzed from the news.

"It takes over your life. It freezes you in your steps. We finally said we can't let this freeze us we have so much life left to live, "said Fusilier. "You have to show your children you can be strong. You can get through this. We decided it's time to take this a step in the other direction."

Fusilier said help in the community was hard to find. So he made the decision to start his own non-profit organization to help others who are going through the same thing. Founding "You Have a Voice" - he hopes the common ground with other victims and their families will send a strong message.

"Our mission is two fold. One is to bring awareness to the community that the problem does exist in our community here in Southwest Louisiana. And our second fold mission is to grow a support/advocacy group for other families this has happened to. We want to let them know that they don't have to go through this alone. We are here and we want to grow that community together so we can all go through this together," said Fusilier.

For more information you can call: 564-5238 or click here. 

