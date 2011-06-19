LCB Class of 2001 Celebrates 10 year reunion - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCB Class of 2001 Celebrates 10 year reunion

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's been 10 years since they've all been together, but for Lake Charles Boston's Class of 2001 it feels like old times.

"We made friends who have lasted us a lifetime. We couldn't be more excited, elated and enthused about the fellowship this entire weekend," said Arthur Woodward, Mr. LCB 2001. 

"It's amazing seeing everybody. We were such a close knit class and we've remained close throughout the years so it's amazing to see how their families have grown, their career endeavors," said Crystal Hill, LCB 2001 Prom Queen.  

Though the friendships and memories have stayed the same, the high school they called home for four years is no more. Lake Charles Boston was shut down back in 2007 and reopened as Calcasieu's LCB Academy of Learning. Reflecting on the time spent at the school the former students say it's bittersweet.

"Just to come and see all the things we experienced when we first came to LCB and going through all the changes after. Despite what happened we always have the memories," said Eric Joseph.

Very much a part of those memories were the teachers and administrators who watched them grow. A handful of them attended the luncheon at the school.

"I'm pleased to see that they've grown up. And they're productive members of society. They are all professionals. They're all increasing and enhancing their lives in a positive manner and that really truly warms my spirit," said Lorette Bass, former LCB Chemistry teacher.

As they reconnect with old friends they look ahead to the next ten years and always fondly remember the school that built them.

"The memories are still here. Walking through the halls, going to the cafeteria - it brings back so many great memories we all had together," said Hill.  

"To see that everyone is doing so well and is healthy - we couldn't be happier 10 years later," said Woodward.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

