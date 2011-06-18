Jennings man killed in motorcycle crash

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police.

Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life

Acadia Parish- Louisiana State Police Troop I investigated a single vehicle crash on LA 97 south of LA 368. The crash claimed the life of a Jennings man.

According to investigating troopers, on June 17, 2011, at 1:49 p.m., Troop I was notified of a motorcycle in an irrigation canal. The motorcycle was discovered by a local farmer who then called police. During the investigation troopers gathered evidence indicating that 39-year-old Steven Marx of Jennings, LA, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson south on LA 97. Marx failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and entered a ditch. After entering the ditch, the motorcycle drove up the ditch embankment and came to rest in an irrigation canal. Marx died at the scene and was pronounced dead by the Acadia Parish Coroner.

Troopers believe this crash occurred on June 14, 2011. This crash remains under investigation.

The Louisiana State Police website, LSP.ORG, provides information on motorcycle safety classes. The classes range from basic rider course to the advanced rider course. Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can go to http://lsp.org/motorcycle.html.