Entergy trucks stolen, used in burglary

Authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department are investigating the theft of two large Entergy trucks that were used in the burglary and theft of two different Family Dollar locations earlier in June.

Deputies with the LCPD responded to a burglary/theft call at the Family Dollar on Broad Street at 3:30 a.m. on June 5. They also responded to another burglary/theft call at the Family Dollar on 3rd Avenue at 12:24 a.m. on June 6.

Their investigation revealed unknown suspects who stole two large Entergy trucks from 303 North Ryan Street and used them to crash into both stores.

A money safe was forcefully removed from the location on Broad Street by pulling it out of the store with the truck.

Both vehicles were eventually located by the LCPD. The investigation continues. If you have any information about these incidents, you can contact the LCPD at 491-1311.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.