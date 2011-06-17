Man arrested, accused of sex crimes in Sulphur

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – In December 2008, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Daniel M. Yohn, 35, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, acting sexually inappropriately with a 14-year-old on numerous occasions between October - December 2008. During this time period, Yohn was living in Sulphur.

Further investigation was conducted and in September 2010 a grand jury warrant was issued for Yohn's arrest for six counts involving sexual misconduct with a juvenile. When deputies attempted to serve the warrant, it was learned he had moved from his Sulphur residence and they were unable to locate him.



Yohn's information was entered into the NCIC database and on May 25, CPSO deputies learned he had been picked up in Ohio. He was extradited and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on June 16.



Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $75,000.



CPSO Detective Elizabeth Zaunbrecher is the lead investigator on this case.