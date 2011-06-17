Lake Charles man arrested for stolen property, drug charges

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On June 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the home of Raul Espinoza, 24, of Lake Charles, in reference to him being in possession of stolen property.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Espinoza then obtained a search warrant to conduct a search of the house. Deputies recovered an air compressor, a Sony Playstation 2 game console, two Playstation 2 controllers, which were all reported stolen.

During the search of the house, detectives also recovered a .38 caliber pistol, along with several small bags of marijuana, a digital scale, metal grinder, a bag containing several Ecstasy pills, and marijuana plant found growing in a pot in the bathroom.

Espinoza was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of CDS I (Marijuana); possession of CDS I (Ecstasy); possession of drug paraphernalia; cultivation of CDS I (Marijuana); illegal possession of stolen item; and illegal possession of firearms in presence of CDS.

Judge A.J. Planchard set his bond at $17,500.

CPSO Detective Kerrick Gabrial is the lead investigator in this case.