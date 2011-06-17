Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Calcasieu Parish

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police :

GILLIS – This morning, at 7:52 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 171 at North Perkins Ferry Road north of Gillis in Calcasieu Parish. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle and claimed the life of the driver of the motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Ford F-250 driven by 57-year-old Royce D. Cryar of DeRidder was traveling east on North Perkins Ferry Road approaching a stop sign at U.S. 171.

Cryar failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2008 Honda motorcycle traveling south on U.S. 171 in the inside lane and struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 56-year-old Jerry George Estaville of Reeves, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.

Estaville was wearing an approved helmet at the time of the crash. Cryar was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Alcohol or drug use are not suspected to be factors in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for Analysis. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Last year, 68 motorcyclists lost their lives in crashes on Louisiana highways. Please, watch for motorcycles anytime you are behind the wheel.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles offers motorcycle awareness license plates for cars, trucks, and motorcycles. You may contact your nearest motor vehicle office for more information.