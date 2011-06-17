Shooting in Welsh

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - Early Friday morning, an unknown shooter fires a bullet into a home on Sarah Street.

The family tells us around 1 a.m. a bullet smashed through the bedroom window, traveled through the bed's headboard and lodged into a wall in the living room.

Six people were at home, including four children. No one was hurt by the gunshot.

Welsh Police are investigating. There's no word if anyone in the home was the intended target of the shooting.

7 News has learned that this incident is apparently the latest in a series of altercations between two rival groups. Saturday, the Welsh Town Council will meet to ask for state and federal dealing with the situation.