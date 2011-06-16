Texas teens volunteer in DeQuincy

A group of Texas teenagers gave up part of their summer vacation to spend the week on a volunteer mission to DeQuincy.

About 50 teens from the United Methodist Church's Central Texas Conference of Youth and Mission (CTCYM) spent the last several days doing tasks for the less fortunate and elderly around DeQuincy, including building ramps, painting houses and performing odd jobs.

"It makes me feel good because we get to help people who are in much more need than we are," said volunteer Anthony McKnight.

The teens signed up to volunteer in January, but they had to come up with their own money to pay for travel, supplies and food.

"They learn that to give, to help other people for no pay. They learn the value of being a Christian and what Christ can do for them," said center director Allen Grant.

The teens and their adult supervisors worked all day and spent the evenings in fellowship at the United Methodist Church in DeQuincy.

In all, CTCYM had about 1,700 volunteers in Louisiana this week.

"You hear a lot of bad news about youth in our world," said Grant. "What these kids are doing is good. These kids are doing something positive with their lives."

The teens will return to Texas this weekend.

