Entergy expects power outages for 3500 customers

Entergy is reporting that due to an emergency, residents in Lake Charles may experience a power outage while Entergy repairs a failed switch. The outage is expected to last 1 hour and to affect 3500 customers.

The outages will begin as soon as Entergy has enough officials in place to begin the service while minimizing the disruptions.

The following customers may experience a power outage

Customers served along Elliot Road or side streets South of Country Club road and North of Ham Reid

Customer served along Lisle Peters or side streets and Country Club or side streets West of Weaver Road

Customers served along Big Lake Road and side streets North of Vincent Road.

