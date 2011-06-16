Reward offered for Joe Constance

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues their search for Joe M. Constance, the suspect of the homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 5 in Lake Charles.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $1,000, along with a $2,000 reward offered by the U.S. Marshal's Office, bringing the total reward up to $3,000, to anyone who can provide assistant locating Constance.

Please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222 if you information.