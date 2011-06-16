Fire extinguished at New Iberia chem plant

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:
Iberia Parish- Louisiana State Police and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have opened all roadways in the one-mile evacuation area with the exception of Admiral Doyle in front of Multi-Chem. In the interest of public safety, Admiral Doyle between Fox Road and Vortex Road will remain closed. This area is expected to remain closed for several weeks while crews work to clean up the material on site. It is recommended that people who usually utilize Admiral Doyle in the affected area use an alternate route, and plan for delays. We understand that this will cause an inconvenience for people in the area, and ask that people remain patient as we work to make this area safe.
"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience during this incident," said Deputy Command Technician John Porter, State Police Emergency Services Unit. "We understand that an incident such as this disrupts people's lives. The decision to recommend evacuations and close roads is only initiated after careful consideration. Public safety is always our number one priority."
"I would like to thank the businesses and residents who have cooperated with us during this event," said Louis Ackal Iberia Parish Sheriff. "We will continue to be in the area to assist anyone who has not returned home or to their business yet. We are going to continue working with State Police until the clean up and investigation is complete."
State Police Haz-Mat personnel will remain at the site while the clean up process takes place. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
