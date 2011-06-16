Delayer boom: women with college degrees waiting to have kids

The United States Census Bureau finds more women with a college degree are waiting to have children later in life. The bureau calls the trend a "delayer boom." Instead of having children in their early 20s, most women with a bachelor's degree are choosing to wait.

Dr. Gisele McKinney, an OB/GYN at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, offered this explanation for the trend: "You try to make sure you have everything in place and you want to finish school. You want to live your life and then you meet that person and forgo having children until you're stable or financially able to."

Dr. McKinney did just that. She waited until 31 years old to have her first child and was surprised with twins.

She said after age 35 women have a slightly higher risk for having a baby with a congenital defect, but age is not a fertility killer.

"We use to think by age 35 by shear age that you were a high risk pregnancy, but now the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology is changing that risk and not considering them just by age a high risk," said Dr. McKinney.

Many people are concerned about their "biological clock" ticking away at the chance to have children, said Dr. McKinney.

"Some people say, 'I'll be 30 and I want to have all my children before I'm 30." Well you can still have children after 30. Your fertility doesn't end with a switch because you're 30. Just don't rush. Be prepared and then have your children and you can have your cake and eat it too," explained Dr. McKinney.

The Census Bureau discovered over half of the women who had children last year were working mothers. Also, those with a college education overall had less children, an average of 1.7, while those with only a high school education averaged 2.5 children.

