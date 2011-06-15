Heat blamed for cracks in home foundations

Hot temperatures and dry weather conditions in southwest Louisiana have led to an increase in cracked home foundations in recent weeks.

Ava Maria Construction in Sulphur said since the drought their response calls have increased 50 percent.

Constructors said the separations are the result of different types of soil and the lack of moisture near the home's foundation.

Jairus Martin, a constructor with Ava Maria, said residents should water the area near their home's foundation frequently and keep vegetation away from their home.

Watch later editions of 7News and check kplctv.com for more on this story.