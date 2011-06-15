I-10 nighttime lane closures June 20th

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

I-10 Westbound (Lake Charles) Opelousas Street to Lakeshore Drive will be reduced to one lane at night for Bridge Maintenance work beginning Monday, June 20, 2011.

Work will be performed at night on the below schedule:

Weekdays (Monday- Thursday) 7:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Friday(s) 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Saturday(s) 8:00 p.m. -10:00 a.m.

If necessary, lanes may be closed on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. -5:00 a.m.

Work will move to the eastbound direction as the westbound work is completed. Work in both directions is expected to be finished by January, 2012.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.