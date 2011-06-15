Glimpse at real residents in local hospital

From ER to Grey's Anatomy, hospital hierarchies fascinate audiences, and while following real residents at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital might not be as drama-filled, it is still action-packed. Chief Resident Rick Edwards and second year resident Lacey Millet both get to work early and often stay to keep up with their patients. While their hours are long, Edwards said, "there's been a while slew of work rules where hours you work are limited."

Some drama does exist in the workplace, according to Millet. "Anytime you spend a whole bunch of time with the same group of people there's always little drama that go on, but for the most part it is a lot less drama filled," said Millet.

After a morning report discussion of that day's patients, the residents are off for rounds, a patient to patient check where they order tests and discuss prognosis.

Residents no longer pour over library reference books for medical questions, instead they turn to their smart phones and even Google.

"I don't want to age anybody, but I guess before the days of PDA's and iphones were reference books. It was just really cumbersome to look through. You can carry around the entirety of medical literature in the palm of your hand," explained Edwards.

These fully licensed doctors are at the hospital for specialized training in Family Medicine.

"People are much more well trained when they get to the end of their residency. They're ready to go out into practice and they can handle just about anything that walks into their office," said Dr. Earl Soileau, Family Practitioner at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Soileau said he noticed a big change after television publicized what a resident does.

"People have respect for residents where as before they were kind of suspicious not really understanding. There's some truth to the TV shows and it's been actually helpful," said Dr. Soileau.

The Lake Charles Memorial residency program is the only one in the lake area and has churned out 71 graduates over its 14 year history. A majority of those graduates stay in Louisiana.