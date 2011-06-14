Lake Charles man sentenced 160 months for child porn - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man sentenced 160 months for child porn

The following is a news release from The United States Department of Justice:

Lafayette, La.: U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced that Christopher Ryder,
24, of Lake Charles, La., received 160 months in federal prison for child pornography
charges. U.S. District Judge Richard Haik imposed the sentence today in federal court in Lafayette, La. In addition to the prison term, the judge also sentenced Ryder to 15 years supervised release.

Ryder pleaded guilty in February of 2011, to one count of receiving child
pornography. In documents filed with the court prior to today's sentencing, it was
revealed that Ryder, a Sergeant in the United States Army, was identified during an
investigation conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police and Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office as using Limewire, a file sharing software site (peer-to-peer), to distribute child pornography.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Ryder's residence and seized his computer which contained over 1,000 images of child pornography and 34 videos. The images and videos include infants and very young children being raped, and otherwise, sexually assaulted. The defendant admitted to downloading the images and videos from Limewire.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley stated, "My office will use every available statute to prosecute child pornography, trafficking and exploitation. We will continue to work with our federal, state and local investigative agencies to find those who facilitate, benefit from, or contribute to the abuse of children. Cases like this should send a message that we are serious and that there are harsh consequences for this type of destructive behavior. We have never been more committed to protecting the children of this district and trying to put an end to these horrific crimes that cause so much damage to children and their families."

Special Agent in Charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland
Security Investigations (ICE/HSI) in New Orleans, Raymond R. Parmer, Jr., stated,
"ICE/HSI will aggressively use its investigative authorities to identify and arrest
individuals who seek to sexually exploit children in this manner. We are committed to
protecting our communities by bringing to justice these child predators, who are a direct threat to our youth." Parmer oversees responsibility for the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee.

