Swimmers aim to break world record - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Swimmers aim to break world record

Swim students in the lake area swam for an hour Tuesday, June 14th to break an international record for the amount of swim students swimming worldwide.

Swimmers at Swimsational Swim School in Sulphur took part in "The World's Largest Swimming Lesson" from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The students swam simultaneously with other swimmers from 20 different countries and 34 states.

The record breaking event consisted of basic swimming exercises such as holding their breath underwater, floating, gliding, and free-style.

The goal was to break 2010's record where 4,000 swimmers swam for an hour worldwide. According to organizers, 2011's record is close to 30,000 swimmers participated in the endeavor.

Despite the world record, the purpose of the event is to inform parents about the importance of teaching children to swim.

Drowning is the second leading cause of injury related deaths among children ages 1-14. Statistics also show that if children do not learn to swim by the third grade, they likely never will.

Amanda Dougherty, a concerned parent from Sulphur, started paying for her son Lawson to receive swimming lessons when he was eleven months old.

"When he started crawling I was always worried about him falling in the pool," Dougherty said.

Dougherty said her son's swimming lessons saved his life in one recent incident. 

"One day he was pushing his truck and it fell into the pool and he jumped in after it," Dougherty said. "But because he was in swim lessons, he knew to swim to the side and pull himself out."

Concerned parents feel that the world record event is a chance to improve their swim skills and potentially save lives around the world.

"It's really important that parents get their kids in swim lessons just as a preventative measure," Dougherty said.

A total of 27 swimmers participated in the world record event at Swimsational Swim School in Sulphur. The lake area swim school is one of three locations in the state of Louisiana that took part in the event.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Storm damage, power outages reported in Beauregard Parish

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:54:03 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly