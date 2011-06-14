Jindal appoints three to Lake Charles port board

The following is a news release from the Office of the Governor:

BATON ROUGE - Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced appointments to the Board of Commissioners of the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District.

The Board of Commissioners of the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District serves to regulate the commerce, traffic and general operation of the Port of Lake Charles.

According to statute, the board is comprised of seven gubernatorial appointments, subject to senate confirmation. One member each is selected from nominations submitted by the governing authorities of Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish, Westlake and Cameron Parish. The remaining three members are selected from nominations submitted by the legislative delegation of the district.

Appointments to the Board of Commissioners of the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District:

Daryl Burckel, of Lake Charles, is a professor of accounting at McNeese State University College of Business and is a former Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves. Burckel was selected from nominations submitted by the legislative delegation of the district, as required by statute.

Elcie Guillory, of Lake Charles, has been in public service for over 30 years of which he served as State Representative for 15 years. Guillory will be reappointed and was selected from nominations submitted by the legislative delegation of the district, as required by statute.

Barbara McManus, of Lake Charles, serves as the retired elected trustee of the Louisiana State Employees Retirement System and as a director for the Eagle Federal Credit Union Board. McManus was selected from nominations submitted by the legislative delegation of the district, as required by statute.