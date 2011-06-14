Explosion near Acadiana Regional Airport - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Explosion near Acadiana Regional Airport

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office reports an explosion has occurred at the Multi-Chem Chemical Company at the 3000 block of Admiral's Oil near the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish.

Iberia Parish officials are asking everyone within a 1 mile radius of the explosion to evacuate. Officials are asking those nearby but outside of the radius to stay indoors until further notice.

Officials are working to coordinate the radius as they determine any injuries or property damage, as well as the types of chemicals involved in the explosion.

A Louisiana State Police Hazmat unit is on scene.

Remember to turn off all ventilation units if you are within or near the 1 mile explosion radius.

7News will continue providing information as it becomes available.

