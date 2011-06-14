CPSO arrests Lake Charles man for theft

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office :

Lake Charles – On June 10, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a local restaurant in reference to an employee stealing money.

During the investigation detectives reviewed surveillance video from inside the restaurant which revealed when customers would come into the restaurant to purchase a gift certificate, employee Allen M. Peoples, 27 of Lake Charles, would collect the money and issue a gift certificate. Peoples would then steal the money instead of turning it into the restaurant.

When questioned by detectives, Peoples confirmed to stealing over $600 by pocketing the money about five or six times when he would write out gift certificates to customers. Detectives were able to recover $155.

Peoples was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft from $500.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $2,500.

CPSO Detective Sgt. Stan Mott is the lead investigator on this case.