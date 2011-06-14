CPSO arrests Sulphur man for burglary and theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests Sulphur man for burglary and theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On June 11, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home on West Dugas Road in Sulphur regarding a burglary that had occurred the day before. 

When deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, she advised she witnessed Joseph H. Guidry, Jr., 32 of Sulphur, loading iron, including 35 round disc blades, three pieces of sheet metal, three large trailer hubs, and metal pipe, all valued at over $2,000, from inside their barn and yard into his truck.

When questioned by detectives, Guidry confirmed to stealing the items and selling the stolen iron that same day.

Guidry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; criminal trespass; and theft over $500.

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $20,500.

CPSO Detective Sgt. Stan Mott is the lead investigator on this case. 

The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.

