Sulphur VFW keeps flags flying on Flag Day

To commemorate Flag Day, the Sulphur VFW placed close to 70 American flags in the Roselawn Cemetery off the Ruth Street I-10 exit in Sulphur.

Members of the Sulphur VFW Post 8107 and other volunteers set up the flags early Tuesday morning at the cemetery. The flags are casket flags from lake area veterans.

Jack Havens, Commander for Sulphur VFW Post 8107, said the growth for the flag display has been slow. Havens said it is his wish to one day fill the entire cemetery with flags.

"It makes my heart filled with joy because I'm able to do this," Havens said. "This is our chance to honor the servicemen who are gone. The more that are donated, the less we have to buy."

Sulphur VFW has been displaying the casket flags for four years. The next holiday the Sulphur VFW will hold the flag display is the Fourth of July.

If you would like to donate a casket flag, you can contact Sulphur VFW member Jack Havens at 337-528-2907.