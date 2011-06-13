Lafayette-based company interested in Isle gaming license

Lake Charles could soon lose one of its casino licenses. Our sister station - KSLA in Shreveport - is reporting Lafayette-based company Paradise Casino, LLC is interested in obtaining one of the licenses owned by Isle of Capri and transferring it to Bossier City.

Even though nothing has been finalized it appears as though work is already underway to make room for a fourth riverboat casino in Bossier City. Bossier City Council is set to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss a land-lease agreement for Paradise to build a new casino.

Isle of Capri has been operating in the Lake Area since the mid 90s with two riverboat casino licenses. In order to transfer one of those licenses Paradise would have to go before the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board. Bossier City Council would also have to get approval from voters.

We did contact Isle of Capri and according to their marketing department they were not aware of such a deal in the works. They referred us to their corporate office, which we've still not heard a response.

So what would this mean to the Lake Charles casino market? This comes a little more than a month after Mojito Pointe retained the rights to the state's 15th and final casino license. Records show that in the last year and a half the Grand Palais - the larger of Isle of Capri's two riverboats brings in anywhere from $10,000,000 to $12,000,000 a month. The smaller of the two boats - brings in an average of $1,200,000 a month. When you compare that to the $26,000,000 to $30,000,000 L'auberge du Lac consistently brings in monthly - operating with one license won't make a big difference for Isle of Capri.

But can the Bossier market handle a fourth casino? - That's a question the Gaming Control Board will have to consider. According to their web site, the board meets this Thursday June 16th at 10 a.m. No word on if this is on the agenda. We'll of course keep you posted as this story develops.

