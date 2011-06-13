Authorities locate Beauregard drowning victim

The body of the young man reported missing on Monday evening has been recovered from the Sabine River on Tuesday by divers near the Merryville boat launch.



Authorities say Rashal, who was reported missing Monday afternoon, drowned while swimming near the launch.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

The sheriff's office was joined in the search by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries.

