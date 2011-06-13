State Police arrest two more alleged casino cheats

Authorities with State Police arrested two men after an investigation into reported cheating at the L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

LAKE CHARLES - On May 12, 2011, troopers with the Gaming Enforcement Section of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into reported cheating at L'Auberge du Lac Casino Resort in Lake Charles. The investigation revealed players and dealers conspired to cheat the casino while playing roulette.

The crime was discovered by casino surveillance personnel who used their advanced capabilities to expose the crime. Casino surveillance officials then forwarded the information to gaming enforcement troopers for investigation.

In addition to two previously arrested subjects, Derrick Weldon and Charbel Tannous, two more arrests have been made in this case.

On May 24, 2011, state police arrested 44-year-old Stephen Mouton of Iowa, LA for felony cheating and swindling over $1,500 (amount stolen $113,400), and criminal conspiracy.

On June 10, 2011, state police arrested 54-year-old Costandi Lubbat of Houston, TX for felony cheating and swindling over $1,500 (amount stolen $63,000), and criminal conspiracy.

If convicted, each faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a $4,500 fine. The investigation is ongoing.