Iowa police officer charged with DWI

State Police said an Iowa police officer has been charged with a DWI following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on state highway 99 north of Welsh.

Sgt. James Anderson, LSP Troop D, said Iowa police officer Philip Druilhet, 35, of Welsh, was operating a vehicle registered to the Town of Iowa, a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, when the crash took place.

Druilhet was not on duty at the time of the crash, according to Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent.

Druilhet suffered moderate injuries and as a result was transported to a Lake Charles hospital rather than being booked into jail.

No one else was injured and a blood sample was collected from Druilhet for analysis.

In addition to the DWI, Druilhet was also charged with careless operation of a vehicle.

Vincent said Druilhet is a recent addition to the Iowa police force.

Druilhet has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome out the investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.