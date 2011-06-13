Two men arrested in connection with Westlake murder

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On June 11, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested William C. Farry, Jr., 26, and Matthew K. Hinton, 22, both of Lake Charles, in connection with the murder of a Westlake man.

On April 30 around 4:00 p.m., CPSO was dispatched to 601 Phillips Road in Westlake after receiving a call from the homeowner who stated the renter in the home was found unresponsive.

After arriving at the home, deputies discovered John R. Comeaux, 52, deceased in his room from a gunshot wound to the head. Comeaux was from Denham Springs and was working in the area and rented a room from Farry and his girlfriend.

Further investigation revealed new evidence that connected Farry, who was a co-worker of Comeaux, and Hinton to the murder and a warrant for their arrest was issued on June 10.

Farry and Hinton were arrested on June 11 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Farry is charged with 2nd degree murder; and armed robbery. The armed robbery charge is in connection with an incident that occurred in May 2009 at a home on Marsalise Drive in Sulphur, where Farry, armed with a baseball bat, entered a home, tied up the two people in the home, and stole an undetermined amount of cash and a firearm.

A judge set Farry's bond at $1,050,000.

Hinton is charged with accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder. A judge set his bond at $400,000.