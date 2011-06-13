Adoption fee reduced for “Adopt-a-Cat Month”

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Animal Services:

The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Adoption Center has reduced the cost of their cat adoptions from $80 to $30 throughout the remainder of June in honor of "Adopt-A-Cat Month." Each spring, countless numbers of newborn kittens join millions of cats in shelters across the country due to neglect. The $30 adoption fee also includes a spay/neuter procedure, shots and a microchip.

In addition to this fee reduction, Animal Services is also announcing upcoming Adoption Bus visits at Petco and Petsmart. The Adoption Bus is an "adoption center on wheels," and can house many cats and dogs who are waiting to be sent home to a loving family.

June 17th - Petco (Cats) - 545 West Prien Lake Road - 10am – 3pm

June 24th - Petsmart (Cats) - 3130 Prien Lake Road - 10am – 3pm

June 25th - Petsmart (Dogs) - 3130 Prien Lake Road - 10am – 3pm

The Animal Services staff is ready to assist you in adopting the perfect cat for you and your family!

For more information contact Animal Services at 337-721-3730.