Dog show at Burton Coliseum

The Calcasieu Parish Kennel Club along with the Acadiana Kennel Club of Lafayette teamed up together to put on a well received dog show at the Burton Coliseum.

It was like a scene from the movie Best In Show. Dogs, crates, owners, brushes, cages, scissors, tape, hair conditioning spray... all there to make sure the different breeds had looked their best.

President of the Calcasieu Parish Kennel Club (CPKC), Milford Cole says, "Breeders always try to have better dogs to improve their kennels. And the best way to do that is to show your dog and to get the judge's opinion on how good your dog is."

American Kennel Club small breed breeder, Hiram Stewart came from Kenner, LA to showcase his Pomeranian. He said that the CPKC show is something he looks forward to year after year.

Pam Kech of Katy, Tx was particularly happy with her Yorkshire Terrier after it won best in breed on Saturday.

Vendors were on hand to showcase everything from floatation devices for your dog's swimming needs to raw and natural foods for their palette.

And as serious as this event is, Milford Cole wants all those who want the small breeds to be careful. He reiterated that there is no such thing as a toy Yorkie or a teacup Yorkie. In fact, if breeders are guaranteeing it, you may want to find a more reputable breeder as the AKC does not recognize those breed designations. He went on to say that dogs like Poodles, however, are the exception being that there are Toy Poodles, Miniature Poodles and the Standard Poodles.

If in doubt, log on to the American Kennel Club and research any dog before purchasing or adopting.

