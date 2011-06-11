Hundreds turn out for Maci's Make a Wish festival - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hundreds turn out for Maci's Make a Wish festival

Hundreds of individuals flocked to the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday for "Maci's Make-A-Wish and Make a Difference Festival Fundraiser."

Maci Fontenot, 7, of Lake Charles and her family hosted a family fun day to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The festival included different events for the kids including from rock climbing, face painting, and a talent show.

Fontenot was diagnosed with optical glioma three years ago. The five year old at the time was blessed to have her wish granted to the meet the Jonas Brothers.

After Fontenot received her wish, she decided it was time to give back to the organization.

"I had a tumor behind my eye the size of my eyeball," Fontenot said. "I thought if I can make a difference for other kids then they will feel the same way as I did. When you have something wrong, you can at least make a difference."

Fontenot said she hopes to have a festival to benefit a different cause every year from now on.

The cost was $10 for folks to attend the event. All proceeds from the festival will go toward the Make-A-Wish foundation.

