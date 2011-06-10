Lafayette Airport Commission welcomes new commissioner - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette Airport Commission welcomes new commissioner

Jerry Spurgeon Jerry Spurgeon

The following is a news release from The Lafayette Airport Commission:

The Lafayette Airport Commission has welcomed a new commissioner to provide oversight to Lafayette Regional Airport. Lafayette Parish small community mayors appointed Carencro resident and local businessman Jerry Spurgeon. Spurgeon has been involved in local business for many years, having been with Lee Furniture in Lafayette for 33 years in sales, as manager and owner.  He purchased Lee Furniture in 1988 and closed the business in 2002 to devote more time to another business he currently owns, Genesys Pest Control.
 
Lafayette Airport Commission Chairman Paul A. Guilbeau believes the business experience Spurgeon brings to the commission will be a valuable asset. "Mr. Spurgeon has been involved in business in Lafayette since 1969.  The experience he gained in running two successful businesses will allow him to bring his unique insight to the commission," he says. 
 
Spurgeon says he looks forward to working with the commission, something he has wanted to do for some time.  "I have been up for appointment for public service twice before and I am excited to serve on the Lafayette Airport Commission," he says.  "I look forward to seeing how I can help keep our airport moving forward as an important community asset and valuable community service."
 
Spurgeon will complete the term of former commissioner Charles Chatelain, who resigned last month to pursue business opportunities. 
 
Spurgeon attended Cloutierville High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.  He is also a U.S. Army veteran.

