Lake Charles man re-arrested for additional child abuse charge

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have re-arrested a Lake Charles man who was charged with two counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile back in May.

On May 30, detectives were sent to an area hospital after receiving a complaint about the welfare of a 5-month-old girl. When deputies arrived, they were told the baby was suffering two fractures to her skull. After an investigation, authorities arrested 30-year-old Mitchell S. Crador.

Crador reportedly confirmed the allegations and he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of second degree cruelty to a juvenile. On May 31, he was released on a $50,000 bond.

After further testing, detectives later learned that the 5-month-old baby had retinal hemorrhaging, which reportedly can be caused from being violently shaken.

Crador was re-arrested on an additional count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile on June 8. His bond was set at $200,000.

