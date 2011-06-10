Lake Charles Police searching for suspect

Lake Charles - On May 19th, 2011 at 6:42 P.M. Lake Charles Police responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Pear and See Streets and are searching for the suspect.

Lake Charles Police Detectives obtained an Attempted 2nd Degree murder warrant for the suspect, Frankie Joseph Garrick Sr of Lake Charles.

Authorities are searching for Garrick and he may be driving a 1992 tan Chrysler similar to the one pictured below. The vehicle is registered to Garrick and is bearing a Louisiana License plate # TDJ834

Investigation is still on going.