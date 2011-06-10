Motorcycle crash kills DeQuincy man

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A 26-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Highway 27 near DeQuincy.
State Police Troop D reports that John Fruge of DeQuincy was southbound on Highway 27 when he tried to pass up an 18-wheeler. Fruge didn't see an oncoming truck in the northbound lane, and the two collided. Troopers say Fruge was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the northbound pickup, 41-year-old Preston Franklin also of DeQuincy, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with driving under suspension.
Alcohol and drug use is not suspected to be a factor, but toxicology samples from both drivers will be submitted to the state police crime lab for analysis.
