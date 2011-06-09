Texas man accused of molesting Westlake girl

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

On April 26, 2011, detectives with the Lake Charles office of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations received a complaint from the father of a 4-year-old girl from Westlake, Louisiana, in Calcasieu Parish alleging that his daughter had been raped.

According to the father, the 4-year-old girl was at the residence of 42-year-old James Alton Broussard in Orange County, Texas, during the Easter holiday. The father stated that while at the residence, Broussard sexually molested his daughter.

A sexual assault nurse examiner from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital completed a sexual assault evidence kit on the child. State police detectives notified the Orange County (Texas) Sheriff's Office of the rape.

On June 6, 2011, during an interview with detectives from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Broussard admitted to sexually molesting the 4-year-old girl. Broussard was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office for aggravated sexual assault of a child and booked into the Orange County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $500,000.

Operation Child Watch is a cooperative effort of the Louisiana State Police and local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety and well-being of children. State troopers will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to protect children whenever possible.