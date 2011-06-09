Lake Charles man sentenced in child porn case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles man sentenced in child porn case

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney's Office:

Lake Charles, La.: U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced that Christopher Dean Moore, 36, of Lake Charles, La., received 151 months in federal prison for child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi imposed the sentence today in federal court in Lake Charles, La. In addition to the prison term, the judge also sentenced Moore to lifetime supervised release.

Moore pleaded guilty in March of 2011 to one count of receiving child pornography. In documents filed with the court prior to today's sentencing, it was revealed that Moore was identified during an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police as someone who uses a file sharing software site (peer-to-peer) to possess and/or distribute child pornography. Detectives executed a search warrant at Moore's residence and found approximately 2,025 images of hard core child pornography consisting of minors from the ages 3 to 14 engaged in sexually explicit conduct. In addition to the child pornography images found on the defendant's computer, it was also brought to the court's attention that the defendant possessed a training video on "how to sexually exploit children."

U. S. Attorney Stephanie Finley stated, "One of the top priorities of my office is to do everything that we can to prevent child exploitation. We will continue to work with our federal and state investigative agencies to find and prosecute those who facilitate, benefit from, or contribute to the abuse of children. Cases like this should send a message that there are serious, serious consequences for this type of destructive behavior and that we have never been more committed to protecting the children of this district and this nation."

Special Agent in Charge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations (ICE/HSI) in New Orleans, Raymond R. Parmer, Jr., stated, "All children have an absolute right to grow up free from the fear of sexual exploitation. ICE/HSI relentlessly pursues predators who sexually abuse children, whether that abuse is physical in nature or if it is accomplished by exploiting their images. The sentencing of Moore sends a strong message that ICE/HSI will not tolerate such despicable crimes. Our agents will continue to police cyberspace and target those who exploit one of the most defenseless segments of our society - our children."

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney J. Collin Sims.

