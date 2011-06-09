Local man appointed to Board of Southern U

The following is a news release from Office of the governor:

BATON ROUGE - Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced appointments to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College.

The Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College serves to manage and supervise the Southern University System.

According to statute, the board is comprised of 16 members, subject to senate confirmation. The board includes two members from each congressional district, one at-large member, and one representative of the student body.

Appointments to the Board of Supervisors of Southern University and Agricultural and Mechanical College:

Richard Caiton, of Metairie, is the East Bank Regional Assistant for the Jefferson Parish Public School System. Caiton will be reappointed to represent the 1st Congressional District, as required by statute.

Eamon Kelly, of New Orleans, is the Executive Director and Professor of International Development and Technology Transfer at the Payson Center of Tulane University and is the President Emeritus of Tulane University having served as its president for seventeen years. Kelly will be appointed to represent the 2nd Congressional District, as required by statute.

Calvin Braxton, of Natchitoches, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Braxton Land Company and President of Natchitoches Ford-Lincoln-Mercury. Braxton will be appointed to represent the 4th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Willie Hendricks, of Simsboro, is the Mayor of the Village of Simsboro and is the Senior Vice President of Centric Federal Credit Union. Hendricks will be appointed to represent the 5th Congressional District, as required by statute.

Sam Tolbert, of Lake Charles, is a pastor for Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Tolbert will be appointed to represent the 7th Congressional District, as required by statute.

