Jindal orders flags at half-staff on Friday

BATON ROUGE - Today, Governor Bobby Jindal issued an Executive Order calling for the flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, June 10, 2011 in honor of Louisiana Department of Insurance Fraud Section Investigators Kim Sledge and Rhett Jeansonne who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

Governor Jindal declared that Kim Sledge and Rhett Jeansonne's dedicated service and ultimate sacrifice make it appropriate and fitting for the State of Louisiana to remember them and honor their memory.

On June 7, 2011 Louisiana Department of Insurance Fraud Section Investigators Kim Sledge and Rhett Jeansonne, of Denham Springs, lost their lives in the line of duty.

Kim Sledge had been with LDI since October of 2000. She began with the Health Division and subsequently with the Fraud Section.

Rhett Jeansonne began with LDI in 2006 as an Investigator.