DEQ seminar held to discuss water quality regulations

Local government and business officials attended a Department of Environmental Quality seminar on Thursday to help learn how to comply with stricter Federal regulations to improve the water quality of our lakes, rivers and streams.

Emphasis used to be on big industrial polluters, which are now considered largely compliant. Now, authorities are honing in on smaller polluters and the public to make sure they do their part.

For example, construction sites over a certain size must make sure they don't let muddy water run off because it hurts water quality in lakes and rivers.

