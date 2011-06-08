State Troopers find 19 pounds of cocaine during I-10 stop

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

JENNINGS, LA - On Wednesday morning, shortly before 10:00 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D stopped a 2010 Chrysler van on for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound near Jennings (milepost 63.5) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Troopers requested permission to search the vehicle but permission was denied. A state police canine alerted troopers to the presence of drugs and approximately 19.6 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $712,000 was located inside the vehicle.

Troopers arrested the driver, 49-year-old Antonio D. Shawders of Clearwater, FL for improper lane usage and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The lone passenger in the vehicle, 28-year-old Darrell T. Currington of Clearwater, FL attempted to flee the area but was quickly apprehended at the scene. Currington was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana (small amount on person), and resisting arrest. Both individuals were booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

Deputies with the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.