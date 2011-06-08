Buddy Roemer closer to announcing bid for White House

While meeting with supporters at Graywood in Lake Charles Tuesday, former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer said he will likely make his bid for the White House official by the end of June.

Roemer, a Republican, said his announcement will probably take place in New Hampshire, one of the early primary battleground states.

The former one-term governor makes no bones about the challenges facing his presidential campaign.

"I'm not well known across the country," said Roemer. "I've been out of politics since 1991-92. It's been twenty years."

In addition, Roemer is limiting the amount supporters can contribute to his campaign: no more than $100.

"The reason I did that was that I think politicians in Washington are bought and sold," said Roemer.

Roemer said the only way to fix the economy would be for Americans to elect a president who is "free to lead."

"So the president won't be owned by the big Wall Street banks. He won't be owned by the health care providers. He won't be owned by the pharmaceutical companies," explained Roemer.

Roemer said he would also increase domestic drilling, reform trade policies to make America more competitive and deregulate small businesses.

"These politicians don't understand what grows jobs. It's not big companies, it's small companies," said Roemer.

Roemer said he'll stick it out until his message gets through to the American people, no matter how difficult that may be.

A few months back, Roemer said figures like Donald Trump were sucking up all the air in the room with the amount of media coverage they were getting.

Now that Trump appears not to be running, a lot of the national media's focus is on former Alaskan governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin. So, does that bother Roemer?

"I like her better than Trump," said Roemer. "But there's no favorite here. Let them get the publicity. I'm in no hurry."

Buddy Roemer served as Louisiana's governor from 1988-1992.

To learn more about Buddy Roemer's campaign, visit his website.

