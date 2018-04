Eggleston Named Sam Houston Head Coach

WHEN RUSS SUTHERLAND STEPPED DOWN AS HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT SAM HOUSTON HIGH SCHOOL TO TAKE A COACHING JOB IN TEXAS, THERE WAS NO WRINGING OF HANDS. THAT'S BECAUSE THE BRONCOS STAFF IS LOADED WITH VETERAN BENCH BOSSES. AND TUESDAY NIGHT THE SCHOOL PROMOTED ONE OF THEIR OWN.

SAM HOUSTON ALUM AND MOSS BLUFF NATIVE VAUGHN EGGLESTON, WHO HAS MORE THAN 25 YEARS EXPERIENCE COACHING BOTH BASEBALL AND FOOTBALL AT ELTON, JENNINGS AND SULPHUR IS TAKING THE REINS OF THE BRONCOS.

EGGLESTON, WHO IS A 1984 GRADUATE OF LOUISIANA TECH, THAT ALSO ATTENDED MCNEESE STATE, WAS THE OFFENSIVE LINE COACH AT SAM HOUSTON LAST SEASON.