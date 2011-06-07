Lake Charles man arrested for 2nd Degree Murder in fatal shooting

The Lake Charles Police Department, with the help of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office, has arrested a Lake Charles man in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting at 2314 Prien Lake Road.

According to officials, Dale Wardric Winters of Lake Charles is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Michelle Mitchell. He was picked up in Columbia, Louisiana by Caldwell Parish deputies on a 2nd Degree Murder warrant.

Mitchell was reportedly shot at a residence in the area. She was able to make it across the street to get help. She was then taken to an area hospital for treatment, where she was pronounced dead.

Winters' bond is set at $750,000.

