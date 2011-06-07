Murder suspect "alive, armed and dangerous" - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Murder suspect "alive, armed and dangerous"

Joe Constance (Source: CPSO) Joe Constance (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso:

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office completed the 3 mile radius search for Joe Constance today about 3:00 p.m. and feels confident he is not in that area.

Every resource available was committed to this search including manpower, air support, ATV's and boats.  We knocked on every door, searched every structure, deer stand and out buildings in the 3 mile radius and the waterways.  We also conducted searches of marinas, vessels, and boats from Big Lake, along the Intercoastal Waterway, to Hackberry.

This extensive search was conducted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, LA Wildlife & Fisheries and Lake Charles Police Department.  The US Marshal's Fugitive Task force is also assisting by following leads in other areas.

Constance is still considered alive, armed and dangerous – and on the run.

We urge the public and family members to continue to cooperate with law enforcement until he is captured. 

If anyone is harboring or assisting Constance in any way, they will be arrested and charged accordingly.

If you see Constance or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I'm keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard.

    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town. He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000. That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.

