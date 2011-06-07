Murder suspect "alive, armed and dangerous"

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso:

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office completed the 3 mile radius search for Joe Constance today about 3:00 p.m. and feels confident he is not in that area.

Every resource available was committed to this search including manpower, air support, ATV's and boats. We knocked on every door, searched every structure, deer stand and out buildings in the 3 mile radius and the waterways. We also conducted searches of marinas, vessels, and boats from Big Lake, along the Intercoastal Waterway, to Hackberry.

This extensive search was conducted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office, LA Wildlife & Fisheries and Lake Charles Police Department. The US Marshal's Fugitive Task force is also assisting by following leads in other areas.

Constance is still considered alive, armed and dangerous – and on the run.

We urge the public and family members to continue to cooperate with law enforcement until he is captured.

If anyone is harboring or assisting Constance in any way, they will be arrested and charged accordingly.

If you see Constance or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.