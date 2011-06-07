Two juveniles arrested for burglary

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On June 5, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house on Thelma Street in Lake Charles regarding a report of a burglary that had occurred.

Upon arrival, the homeowner advised deputies when he returned home he discovered his bedroom window had been pushed in and several items, including four laptop computers, two X-Box consoles, and several X-Box games, valued at over $1,500, were stolen.

During the investigation, two juveniles - who knew the homeowner of the burglarized house - confirmed to detectives that they had entered the home on Thelma Street through the bedroom window and stole the items.

The two juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with simple burglary; and theft over $1,500. All stolen items were returned to the homeowner.

CPSO Deputy Kenny Raimer was the arresting deputy on this case. Detective Michael Conner is the lead investigator in this case.