Second person arrested in burglary incident

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a second person in connection with the burglary that occurred at a business on Bunker Road in Lake Charles on May 29.

When questioned by deputies, Shannon E. Broussard, 42, of Jennings, who was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on May 31 and charged with simple burglary; and criminal conspiracy, confirmed she had come to Lake Charles, along with Donald P. LeJeune, Jr., 39, of Jennings, to break into the business.

Broussard confirmed to deputies that she let LeJeune out of her car on Bunker Road, armed with a screwdriver and a pair of bolt cutters in his hands. She then left the area and came back a short time later to pick LeJeune up but when deputies arrived, he fled on foot.

LeJeune was arrested on June 3 by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at his residence without incident. He was transported and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; and criminal conspiracy. Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $5,000.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator on this case.