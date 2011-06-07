DeRidder man accused of multiple sex crimes

A DeRidder man was arrested by authorities in Beauregard Parish on Monday on multiple counts of sex crime charges.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Donny Morgan of DeRidder after their investigation into reports received by their sex crimes unit.

Morgan is charged with one count related to sexual activity with a juvenile, one count of aggravated rape, and ten counts of molestation of a juvenile. He was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail. His total bond was set at $850,000.

Detectives continue their investigation.

